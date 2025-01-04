Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ditch Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving Golden Globes a pass this year

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving Golden Globes a pass this year amid Justin Baldoni bombshell lawsuits.

The 37-year-old actress, who slapped Baldoni with a lawsuit for sexual harassment and for launching a smear campaign against her, is planning to skip the Awards on Sunday, January 3.

Meanwhile, her husband is also planning to follow in his wife’s footsteps despite his film Deadpool & Wolverine’s nominations for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Deadpool & Wolverine secured its name as one of the crowning hits of 2024 summer, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of its century.

This comes on the heels of Baldoni's declaration to sue Lively himself.

During an exclusive encounter with NBC, Bryan Freedman revealed, “We plan to release every single text messages between the two of them [sic]. We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts.”

After the actress filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star on December 20, Baldoni is gearing up for Lively's complete destruction and plans to retaliate with a lawsuit soon.