King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion: Archie, Lilibet UK visit details revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a wise decision to end King Charles III's wait to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned to visit the UK together for a brief but important royal occasion this year, according to a new report.

A psychic has predicted that 2025 could be the year Harry and Meghan finally end their icy relationship with the royal family.

Astrologist Inbaal Honigman foresees the California-based couple and King Charles' reunion, predicting the Sussexes will make a brief but impactful visit to the UK where they’ll join Charles, William, and their spouses to present a united front.

Speaking for Spin Genie, the professional shared an intriguing prediction which says Harry, Meghan will visit London with their kids Archie and Lilibet for a “special cause.”

Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card, featuring grown Archie and Lilibet, has also fueled speculations that they are ready to travel to the country of their father's birth.

Honigman, according to Daily Star, claimed: “There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year. In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an important ceremony, all joined by their wives afterward.”

"This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families.”

However, according to some royal commentators, security issues remain a significant hurdle to the couple's return to the UK.

However, the psychic went on explaining the truth amid speculations of the couple's return to the royal fold, saying the visit would be short and “slightly awkward. No storm lasts forever. I envision Harry, Meghan, and their children returning to the UK as a family to partake in an important royal occasion together.

The raised hopes that the Montecito family may reunite with the King and Queen on their 20th wedding anniversary.