King Charles' heart melts as Prince Harry, Meghan send sincere message

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle melts King Charles' heart as reunion in 2025 looms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowed to begin the new year with no ill will against the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly sent a message of peace to the cancer-stricken King Charles with the vow to "stay patient" with the key royal members of the Firm.

According to Closer magazine, Harry and Meghan "vowed to stay patient when it comes to the palace and all the things that go on that can really get them worked up."

The Montecito couple aims not to repeat bitter history as the royals themselves pledge to start 2025 with a "renewed sense of optimism" after the King and Princess Kate's brutal cancer.

Notably, Princess Catherine also highlighted the importance of love, empathy and kindness in her annual Christmas Carol Service message, seemingly offering an olive branch to the Sussexes.

Moreover, the source also shared that Harry and Meghan want to "shift their focus on being present and grateful" despite their professional separation woes.

"They're really going to carve out the time, they need to otherwise their schedules get so jammed, and now with their separate focuses, it's very easy to become like ships passing in the night," an insider shared.