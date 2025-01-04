Ariana Grande pokes fun at herself as she receives 'Rising Star' award

Ariana Grande, despite already being a music industry superstar, accepted the Palm Springs International Film Awards' "Rising Star" Award on Friday for her breakthrough performance in Wicked.

As she took the stage at the Palm Springs Convention Centre, the singer joked that the prize was a little ironic.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘Rising Star’ again, so I want to start by thanking my good friends Botox and Juvederm. I thought I’d be hearing ‘Slightly Withering Star’ or ‘Drooping Star’ by now, so thank you,” she said.

In addition to praising her "sister witch," Cynthia Erivo, and director Jon M. Chu, the pop diva, who plays Glinda in the popular musical version, hinted that she "started out in stand-up comedy" after performing in her home room at the age of four and receiving $5 for her quips.

Now returning to that comedy in Wicked “really does feel like the beginning of a new chapter,” Grande continued.

“Though Glinda the good is full of frivolous humour and witty punchlines, comedy is just another way of telling the truth. She has an innate ability to make light out of darkness, even when there is pain, and I’m so grateful to have lived in that, to have learned so much from her over these past three years.”