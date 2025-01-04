King Charles makes big decision ahead of milestone: ‘Fit for the future’

King Charles sets example for son Prince William amid abdication rumours

King Charles mulls a significant step as he navigates his third year of reign by setting his own rules.

The King had shared a close bond with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died at 96 in September 2022, had been heartbroken to bid her farewell during her final moments.

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and is continuing treatment, is now setting a prime example of for his son Prince William, as he is being prepared to for his role as future king by the Palace.

Speculations are also rife that the cancer-stricken monarch may end up abdicating in favour of his son. However, Charles clarifies his stance as he is due to make a big decision to honour his late mother’s 100th birthday, for which plans are underway.

The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Committee, which is supported by the UK Government and the Royal Household, is holding nothing back for an upcoming anniversary. The King will be joined by other senior members of the royal family to discuss the plans prepared by the committee.

The committee, which has a budget of up to $57 million, is set to unveil Elizabeth’s permanent monument on April 21, 2026.

“Nothing is off the table,” the committee member Alex Holmes told The Times. “As a committee we are looking into how digital has revolutionised some of the [U.K.’s] attractions, and whether that’s AI or AR [augmented reality] — [we’re] really fascinated by that,” Holmes added.

He also noted that the King’s got “much broader taste in terms of design than he’s often given credit for” hinting that Charles would be personally involved in the process.

“We do not want to be prescriptive about this,” Baroness Amos, the former leader of the House of Lords who is on the memorial committee, told the outlet. “There are a set of guidelines and principles that we have set out. And we are then looking to those artists, those designers, to come up with the best ideas.”

Amos continued, “We want a memorial that is beautiful, that speaks to that legacy, but is also fit for the future.”

The committee, which was formed 18 months ago, is chaired by the late Queen’s former private secretary, Lord Robin Janvrin.