Nicki Minaj sued by ex tour employee for assault and battery

Nicki Minaj faces lawsuit by former employee

The rapper is facing a lawsuit alleging assault, battery, and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the complaint comes from Brandon Garrett, who claims the rapper struck him during a backstage altercation.

Garrett, who worked as a day-to-day manager on Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour, alleges that the incident occurred on April 21 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, following one of Minaj’s concerts.

According to Garrett, the confrontation arose after he returned from an errand she had requested, only to receive a message from her head of security, Larry Dathan, also known as "Bz."

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, has strongly denied the allegations, criticizing the lawsuit as “false and frivolous.”

In a statement shared with Variety, Burstein addressed initial reports from TMZ, saying, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations.

However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

The lawsuit marks a contentious development in the midst of Minaj’s preparations for her highly anticipated tour.

While no additional details about the alleged incident have been disclosed, this legal battle could bring further scrutiny to the rapper’s backstage environment and management practices.

Minaj, whose full name is Onika Maraj, has yet to make a public statement regarding the case.