Mark Wahlberg shares funny head shave video from ‘Flight Risk’ set

Mark Wahlberg's head shave in 'Flight Risk'

Mark Wahlberg’s too dedicated to getting into his roles as an actor.

The actor rang in 2024 with a bold move—literally. The 53-year-old actor shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 2, revealing his dramatic transformation for his upcoming movie, Flight Risk.

“Check out @flightriskmovie keeping it real, no bald cap, NO CAP,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption of the Instagram Reel, which featured him having his head shaved by a stylist.

While sitting in the salon chair, Wahlberg playfully teased the camera, saying, “F--- you lookin’ at?” He later joked, “It’s gonna come back.”

Fans quickly jumped into the comments to applaud his dedication and share some laughs.

“More like Mark Baldberg,” one person joked. Another suggested, “Should be your new profile pic.”

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has shown off his new look. On July 3, 2024, he posted an Instagram photo revealing his partially shaved head, captioned, “No bald cap for me, we go all in.”

The snapshot featured Wahlberg alongside the stylist responsible for the transformation, with him striking a comedic pose and showing only the middle portion of his hair shaved off while the sides remained intact.

Wahlberg’s commitment to authenticity is evident in his role as the star of Flight Risk, an action thriller directed by Mel Gibson.

In the film, Wahlberg plays a pilot tasked with transporting a U.S. Marshal (Michelle Dockery) and a prisoner (Topher Grace) on a high-stakes flight across Alaska.

The journey leads to New York City, where the prisoner is set to testify in a trial against an organized crime group.

With Wahlberg’s dedication and a talented cast, Flight Risk promises to deliver an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience. Fans can’t wait to see the actor bring his trademark intensity—and a bold new look—to the big screen.