Bruce Springsteen approves of Jeremy Allen White's singing in biopic

Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen’s singing in biopic

Bruce Springsteen is giving high praise to Jeremy Allen White for his portrayal of the iconic musician in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film focuses on the making of Springsteen’s critically acclaimed 1982 album Nebraska.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, Springsteen reflected on his visits to the set and seeing The Bear star step into his shoes. Although initially finding the experience “a little” strange, the legendary rocker said, “You get over that pretty quickly.”

Springsteen was particularly impressed with White’s skill and authenticity. “Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” he shared.

Discussing White’s overall portrayal, Springsteen noted, “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize, and he’s just done a great job. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

White’s role goes beyond acting, as he is also singing in the film. Springsteen was enthusiastic about White’s vocal abilities, stating, “He sings very well.”

Springsteen also highlighted the film’s casting, expressing his excitement over the ensemble. “And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people,” he said. “They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”