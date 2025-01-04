Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti relationship update, ‘doesn’t see himself ever getting married’

Leonardo DiCaprio's marriage plans update

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t seem to have any plans to get married.

The actor may be in a relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, but marriage is reportedly not on the Oscar winner's radar.

According to a source speaking to Page Six, the 50-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star “doesn’t see himself ever getting married.”

“Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes,” the insider revealed. While DiCaprio is “happy with where things are at” with Ceretti, he “loves spending time” with her without envisioning a future as her husband.

The couple reportedly crossed paths at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, just a month before Ceretti finalized her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri.

She and Milleri, who wed in January 2020, were officially separated by mid-2023 after hinting at their split through a noticeable absence of shared photos in late 2022.

Over the holidays, DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen relaxing together on a beach in St. Barts after celebrating the season in Los Angeles.

The duo spent New Year’s Eve at the celebrity-favorite Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood alongside a group of friends. A few days later, they were spotted out for dinner with Ceretti’s family.

DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti follows his previous high-profile romances with Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone, the latter of whom he dated for four years before their split in the summer of 2022.