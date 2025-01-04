Kim Kardashian quotes Kanye West to ring in the new year

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband started the new year with his new wife, Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian rang in 2025 with a nostalgic nod to her ex-husband Kanye West.

The Skims founder shared a post to her Instagram Story on New Year’s Day, quoting Ye’s iconic Watch the Throne lyrics: “Sunglasses & Advil… last night was mad trill.”

The caption accompanied a repost of her 2012 photo featuring gold Cuban link sunglasses and Advil gel capsules, a snapshot that previously earned over 100,000 likes, including one from the late designer Virgil Abloh.

The quote comes from West’s track No Church in the Wild, co-produced with 88 Keys and featuring Frank Ocean. Released in 2011, the song peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kardashian appeared to spend the holidays surrounded by family, sharing festive photos with her children — North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint — along with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian. However, Ye was noticeably absent from the family celebrations.

The reality star has been candid about navigating life as a single mom since their divorce in 2022. On the What in the Winkler? podcast last year, Kardashian reflected on raising her four children largely on her own, saying, “No matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself.”

Meanwhile, Kanye started 2025 with his new wife, Bianca Censori, vacationing in the Maldives, sharing their own moments on social media.