Chris Olsen bravely survives NYC subway attack on New Year’s Day

Chris Olsen revealed he frequently experiences weird behaviour on public transport in New York City.

Social media influencer Chris Olsen revealed a horrific incident he witnessed in New York City’s subway on New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, January 1, the 27-year-old content creator shared a video on TikTok with his friend Caroline Haroldson, reflecting on the alleged violent incident they had witnessed.

He claimed that one of the passengers pulled out "a really big knife" while continuing to yell.

The TikTok star admitted he didn’t actually see the weapon firsthand, and didn’t take the situation too seriously at first.

However, not long after, everyone started to panic and rushed towards where the two were seated, since they were at the very end of the train car.

Chris stated that the door between the train was jammed, but somehow he managed to force it open, leading everyone into the adjacent section, only to find out the next door was locked.

"We just hear screaming in the background, and we keep getting pushed harder and harder against a wall with no door to open," he recalled.

"We don't know if someone has brought out a gun. We don't know who else has been stabbed," he reflected on the terrifying moment.

The influencer further shared that someone eventually pulled the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt.

"It must’ve been five minutes but it felt like 30," he said, adding that the conductor finally unlocked the door, and everyone moved to the next section.

He noted that he usually uses public transport, especially the subway and often faced strange behaviour from passengers but this was something that scared him and will remember for a long time.