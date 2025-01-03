Meghan Markle stuns in 'strategic' comeback with Netflix show announcement

Jamie Kern Lima shared a celebratory photo with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has made a notable return to the spotlight, marking her comeback to Instagram and unveiling her latest Netflix project within days.

The Duchess of Sussex rejoined social media on New Year’s Day, captivating followers with her renewed online presence after a prolonged hiatus.

Just a day later, she announced her highly anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on January 15.

The timing of these announcements signals a strategic reemergence for the Duchess, who has maintained a low profile in recent years. The vibrant trailer for her upcoming series showcases Meghan in a relaxed and joyful light, offering a glimpse into her personal world.



The show promises to feature prominent personalities, including comedian Mindy Kaling, celebrity chef Roy Choi, and culinary icon Alice Waters.

The preview highlights moments of laughter and camaraderie, with Roy Choi referring to Meghan as "family" and scenes filled with warmth and charm.



Meghan’s close friends have rallied around her new endeavour, with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima sharing a celebratory photo with the Duchess, expressing excitement for the upcoming series.

With Love, Meghan is expected to blend lifestyle elements with heartfelt moments, offering viewers a closer look at Meghan’s passions, connections, and inspirations.