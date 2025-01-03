What happened before With Love, Meghan series debut?

What happened before the Love, Meghan series debut?

Meghan Markle faced a brief technical hiccup while debuting the trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on Instagram.



The Duchess, who made her Instagram return in 2025, shared the first look of her eagerly-awaited lifestyle program, only to quickly delete the original post due to resolution issues.

Fans noticed that the initial trailer was unavailable after a few moments, with a blurred image due to incorrect formatting for Instagram stories.

Around two hours later, Meghan reposted the clip with a much clearer, high-resolution version, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

This marks the latest preview of With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on January 15.

The series promises to give an inside look into Meghan’s life, with a focus on her passions and lifestyle.



