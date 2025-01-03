Carrie Underwood confirms release date for 'Reflection' concert special

The 'American Idol' judge and season 4 winner will made history with her residency

Carrie Underwood is bringing the magic of her Las Vegas residency to the small screen.

The eight-time Grammy winner revealed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that her concert special, Carrie Underwood: Reflection, will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on January 24. The show captures highlights from her three-year residency at Resorts World Theatre.

“This fabulous show celebrates the highlights of my career,” Underwood, 41, shared after her live performance in New York City.

According to Hulu, the production includes hits from all nine of her studio albums, featuring 14 chart-topping tracks like Jesus, Take the Wheel and Before He Cheats. The statement promises a "larger-than-life" spectacle showcasing the singer’s nearly 20-year journey as an award-winning artist.

Underwood — a season 4 American Idol winner and now judge — made history as the first resident performer at Resorts World Theatre, a venue known for its intimate 5,000-seat capacity. Her Reflection residency began in December 2021 and has since expanded multiple times, with vibrant visuals and dazzling theatrics creating a fan-favourite experience.

For those who haven’t seen the residency in person, this streaming special offers a front-row seat to the magic.