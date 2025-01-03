Meghan Markle beams in new snap, all smiles after Netflix success

The Duchess of Sussex shines brighter than ever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be living their best Californian dream, and it’s clear they’re loving every second of it.

While Harry is keeping his surfing skills sharp with son Archie and dominating the polo field, Meghan is making waves of her own behind the scenes.

Just days after making a grand return to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a major bombshell – her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, will premiere on January 15th.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan is an absolute delight, showcasing the Duchess of Sussex in her happiest element. With laughter and smiles flowing freely, Meghan radiates peace as she enjoys the company of friends in this joy-filled promo.

Her friends, including entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, were quick to shower her with love, posting snaps of their time together as Meghan beams from ear to ear.

Jamie Kern Lima couldn’t contain her excitement as she spent the big announcement day with Meghan, sharing her heartfelt congratulations on the release of the Netflix trailer.

"Congrats on the announcement… It was so much fun to celebrate with you today," Jamie gushed, followed by a glowing tribute to her friend.

"I’m so excited for the world to experience even more of your joy, your heart, your kindness, your humour, your humility, your compassion, your many talents and your LOVE! You’re an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I can’t wait to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic, and FLY!"