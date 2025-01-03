Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break Eugenie, Beatrice’s bond?

Princess Eugenie has seemingly put her sister Princess Beatrice in a difficult position with her surprise decision for her allies, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In Touch reported that Eugenie skipped Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service in order to show alliance with the Sussexes.

On the other hand, her sister made a stunning appearance alongside her husband at Princess Kate's headline-making Christmas event.

Now, an insider shared, "Beatrice on the other hand is making a big effort not to rock the boat and has stayed very neutral when it comes to Meghan and Harry."

The source added, "Eugenie and Beatrice have very different views on the Sussexes in particular, which has caused a bit of tension and put them in a tough spot."

It is important to note that Eugenie and Beatrice are already facing under the radar due to their father Prince Andrew's back-to-back controversies.

Moreover, reports say that the York sisters' future royal roles are also at risk as their dad the Duke of York is not in the good books of King Charles.