Blake Lively fires back, 'nothing changes,' in lawsuit drama with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s lawyers say Baldoni's lawsuit doesn't shift the narrative.

Blake Lively is standing her ground against Justin Baldoni’s legal counterattack, with her legal team asserting that his $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times won’t affect her own harassment claims.

Lively made it clear that nothing has changed in her original complaint.

Despite his hefty legal filing, which takes aim at libel and privacy violations, her attorneys are unfazed.

In a statement to People, herteam emphasized, “Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint."

They added, "While we won’t litigate this in the press, we invite everyone to read Ms. Lively's complaint in full. We're ready to address all of Wayfarer’s allegations in court."

The Gossip Girl star, who first filed a complaint against It Ends with Us actor and his production company Wayfarer Studios on December 21, has now launched a federal complaint in New York, accusing the company of retaliation for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns.

Her legal team lashed out at Baldoni’s counter-lawsuit, calling it an attempt to discredit her claims and "reshape her public persona" through what they call "salacious, headline-grabbing allegations."