Prince Harry holds high hopes for reconciliation with King Charles by 2025

Two years after the release of his explosive memoir Spare, Prince Harry is reportedly looking to rebuild ties with his royal family.



Harry's controversial Spare, debuted on 10 January 2023 and quickly became the fastest-selling book in history.

The book contained several surprpsing revelations about the royal family, including claims about his brother William, King Charles, and a heated argument between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton over a bridesmaid dress fitting.

The publication sent shockwaves through the monarchy and sparked intense public debate.

Now, according to an insider, Prince Harry feels a sense of regret about the memoir. 'While he’s glad he was able to share his side of the story, he does have regrets about how everything unfolded,' the source revealed, reported Mirror.

'Looking back, he feels it might not have been the best way to handle things. The fallout caused significant pain within his family, and he’s faced a lot of criticism for it.'

Despite lingering frustrations over past treatment, Harry, now 40, appears to be shifting his focus towards mending strained family ties.

'Rebuilding relationships is a priority for him,' the insider added. 'He hopes to reconnect with his family by 2025 and create a path forward.'

The prince’s renewed outlook reflects a desire to move beyond the tensions of the past, signalling a potential turning point in the ongoing royal rift.