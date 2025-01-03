Meghan Markle’s glossy Netflix trailer called 'scripted PR, not reality'

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show trailer has faced sharp criticism from GB News presenter Stephen Dixon, who branded it "totally fake" and dismissed the lifestyle series as a "fabricated fantasy."

Speaking on the morning broadcast, Dixon didn’t mince words, saying: "It’s a load of nonsense. The whole thing is completely staged!"

The presenter took particular issue with the trailer’s portrayal of Meghan’s idyllic California life, adding, "That’s not her house, that’s not her kitchen. She’s not spending her days picking strawberries or gathering honey from bees. Let’s be real—it’s Netflix fantasy at its finest."

The eight-part series, set to premiere on January 15, has already sparked debate, with critics and fans alike dissecting the glossy portrayal of her daily life.

GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker weighed in on Markle’s new Netflix series, calling it her "dream come true."

"This is Meghan living her passion," Walker remarked. "Before she met Prince Harry, her world revolved around sharing recipe tips and wellness techniques on her blog, The Tig—and it wasn’t just any blog. It was pretty successful."

He noted that Meghan had to shut down her beloved lifestyle platform when she became a working royal.

"We all know how Megxit unfolded," he continued, "but now that she and Harry have weathered that storm, with multi-million-pound deals from Netflix and others, this show is the ultimate proof in the pudding—pun absolutely intended!"

Walker also pointed out how times have changed for the Duchess. "Back when she was just an actress in Suits, this kind of show wouldn’t have generated anything close to this level of attention. But now, as the Duchess of Sussex, she’s got the world talking."

Chef Roy Choi, actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, and renowned restaurateur and activist Alice Waters are among the star-studded lineup joining in her highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.