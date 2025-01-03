Bill Lawrence hints at ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 reboot

Bill Lawrence revealed whether Jason Sudeikis would be a part of the revival of 'Ted Lasso.'

Bill Lawrence excited fans over the news of a possible season four for their favourite sitcom.

While updates on the hit comedy series have been few, rumours regarding the revival of Ted Lasso have been circulating for quite some time.

However, despite no official confirmation from Apple TV Plus, Warner Bros.

TV Group CEO Channing Dungey teased fans with an hopeful update, stating, "We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days."

Since the series was initially intended to be a three-part story, it’s no surprise fans of the show are concerned about how it might move forward without losing its original charm.

But in December, 2024, the 56-year-old screenwriter reassured fans, while speaking with Los Angeles Times, revealing that Jason Sudeikis, who played coach Ted Lasso, has expressed interest in exploring a new story with the characters, but it wouldn’t just be a continuation, but rather something fresh, like a "self-reboot," emphasizing that the comedian might already have an idea in his mind.

According to Channing, the 49-year-old star is also willing to return, sharing, "We had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more if Jason and the team weren't thrilled about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it."

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information regarding its plot or its release but it is reported in October, 2024, that the show would likely start pre-production in January 2025.