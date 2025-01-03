Prince William takes major responsibility as Meghan Markle drops bombshell

Prince William takes major responsibility as Meghan drops bombshell

Prince William is on a mission to protect his family members as the former working royal Meghan Markle dropped bombshell news.

The Prince of Wales, who described 2024 as the ‘hardest’ year of his life due to the royal health woes, received the title of royal family's 'rock.'

In a news piece written by royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop for The Independent, the future King has been compared to his grandmother, the late Queen for his resilience during the challenging times.

She said, "The Prince of Wales is royalty's new rock. A reincarnation of his late grandmother, the steadfast anchor who changed it up with designer stubble when his wife was out of action, a woman's man who unambiguously declared 2024 more than brutal, in fact, the toughest year of his life."

The royal commentator claimed that the Britons fell in love with Princess Diana's son "all over again." She continued, "We had forgotten how tall he is, and how comfortable he is in his own skin."

It has been said that the cancer-stricken King Charles and Princess Catherine have taken a sigh of relief as William becomes the family's 'rock,' especially amid the Duchess of Sussex's comeback in the spotlight.

The former Suits actress is making headlines with her rapidly increasing fame on social media, seemingly creating new tension for the Princess of Wales.