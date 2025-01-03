Taylor Swift fans kick off 2025 with 'Begin Again (Taylor's Version)'

The song Begin Again (Taylor's Version) from Taylor Swift's 2021 album Red (Taylor's Version) has risen in the charts three years after it was first released.

On Thursday, a fan account posted on X to report that the song's Spotify stream count had increased by 47.50%.

The Grammy winner's song has received 246,197 fresh streams on the music app, bringing its total number of streams to 120,545,113.

The song Begin Again (Taylor's Version) started making the rounds on social media to start the year off right because one of the lines just so happens to say, "On a Wednesday in a cafe I watched it begin again."

The Blank Space crooner's admirers have noted on social media that 2025 started on a Wednesday, marking the beginning of a new year.

"if you play ‘begin again (taylor’s version)’ by taylor swift at exactly 11:58:34 on new year’s eve you enter the year 2025 with the lyrics 'but on a wednesday in a cafe i watched it begin again' and I think that’s beautiful," one admirer wrote via X on Dec. 28.