Squid Game star, BTS’ J Hope link after tragic event

BTS’ J Hope and Im Si-wan, who appeared in 'Squid Game' season 2, adds value to the same cause

Squid Game actor Im Si-wan and South Korean singer and rapper J Hope made a massive contribution to the same cause.

On Friday, January 3, it was reported that the BTS member, 30, donated 100 million won ($93,100) to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association in the wake of a Jeju Aeroplane on December 29.

After giving away the hefty grant, J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, reflected on the incident in a heartfelt statement.

"I decided to make a donation to help the bereaved families after I heard about the incident," he said. "I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and everyone who is suffering from grief due to this incident."

It is pertinent to note that J Hope made the donation a day after the actor from the hit Netflix series donated an undisclosed amount to the same organisation.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their beloved family members overnight," Im, who appeared in Squid Game Season 2, said in a statement.

For the unversed, two days before New Year's eve, a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 passengers and crew members crashed into a barrier at Muan International Airport.

The December 29 plane accident resulted in 179 fatalities and two injuries.