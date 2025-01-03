Ryan Reynolds' on-set behaviour exposed by Justin Baldoni amid lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni gets candid about his unusual interaction with Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni is getting candid about his unusual interaction with Ryan Reynolds while filming It Ends With Us as he responds to Blake Lively’s bombshell lawsuit.

Lively filed an extensive 80-page lawsuit against her co-star on charges of sexual harassment and for launching a smear campaign against her in the weeks that followed.

Baldoni was quick to respond to her legal complaint as he lodged a lawsuit against The New York Times in retaliation, alleging the Gossip Girl star’s husband of ‘aggressively’ berating him after he ‘fat-shamed’ Lively in a lifting scene.

The incident took place during a meeting at the couple’s home in New York City on January 4, 2024, which was attended by other film producers.

Although Baldoni had apologized for his misconduct on set, the documents stated, "They arrived eager to discuss plans for the next day’s filming, prepared with their production materials. Instead, they were blindsided by Lively and Reynolds, who presented a list of grievances that were both unanticipated and troubling.

As reported by Variety, it further read, "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies.”

A source close to the development revealed to TMZ that Reynolds was "angry and stern" but continued the conversation with impassioned conviction.

The Orange Is The New Black star argued that the 'altercation' was "traumatic,” claiming that he had “never been spoken to like that in his life.”

In response to Baldoni’s lawsuit, Lively’s attorneys confirmed to The Mirror, "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint…This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively’s administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice “not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,” and that “litigation was never her ultimate goal."

The case is yet to reach a conclusion given that both parties have taken legal actions against each other.