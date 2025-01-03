Prince William sends clear message to King Charles about George's role

Prince William, Princess Kate make final decision about George’s future role

Prince William and Kate Middleton have conveyed their clear message to King Charles about their firstborn, Prince George's future role.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are the next King and Queen, made a meaningful decision about their children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, royal biographer Robert Jobson said, "William and Catherine have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life and it will be the same this year."

George, the second in line to the British throne after his father, will begin official duties once he matures, which will better prepare him for ruling when his time comes.

William and Catherine's "aim is for George — as well as Charlotte and Louis — to grow into well-adjusted adults, ready for the role when the time comes."

For the unversed, the Waleses have been providing their children traditional yet modern lifestyle despite their royal status.

A close pal of the royal couple previously told People that they "run a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces."

An insider claimed that Princess Catherine is doing normal parenting in order to help George, Charlotte and Louis to be "more grounded and keep their reality in check. That's what really matters to her."