Nikki Glaser sets tone for Golden Globes: 'Don't take yourselves too seriously'

According to Glaser, the comedian will undoubtedly bring the same energy to the Globes that she did to the Tom Brady roast back in May, even though she wants to set a light-hearted, "celebratory" tone with her opening monologue.

The comedian will be the first solo female host of the awards show, which is scheduled for January 5.

"I am doing what I was hired to do, which is, I got this because of the Tom Brady roast. That is not lost on me," she told Yahoo Entertainment at Thursday's Golden Globes red carpet rollout.

"So I'm going to bring that to this for sure. It's not gonna be watered down, [but] the tone will be different for this."

Roasting celebrities in the Golden Globes audience has become a standard practice for hosts. Sometimes, like with Ricky Gervais in his first four years, it's well received, and other times, like with Gervais in 2020, it's obvious that celebrities feel a line was crossed. But according to Glaser, stars shouldn't be afraid of her.

"I'm not gonna go so hard that anyone's gonna be offended," she said. "I've made a point not to, and that's not to disappoint anyone who's hoping I'm going to pull a Ricky Gervais. I'm not Ricky Gervais. This isn't my last Golden Globes, this is my first one. He really went hard on his last one. He was ready to burn some bridges [because] it didn't matter anymore."

However, that does not mean Glaser, who is also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for HBO's Someday You'll Die, will "kiss a** up there the whole time."

"Celebrities shouldn't be nervous because it's a great opportunity for them to look cool," she said.

"People at home feel disconnected from celebrities. Although that's a thing we like about them that we put them on these pedestals, we're really looking for some humanity from them. And I would really encourage celebrities to just laugh at jokes about you. I know it sucks sometimes. I've been on the receiving end of jokes at roasts and I've had to laugh through my tears of being hurt. I'm not going to call you an ugly horseface woman, though, which is what I've had to laugh through."

Glaser added, "So if I make a joke about a bad movie you did once that you had nothing to do with, other than that you were great in a bad movie, just laugh. It's a really easy way to look likable to the public and actually it's a great PR move. Everyone in your camp should encourage you to laugh at jokes. It doesn't make you cooler to not laugh. ... I'm trying to make you look good. I really am not out to hurt anyone's career."

When asked if anything is off-limits, Glaser said she has no interest in wading into the It Ends With Us drama.