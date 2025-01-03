Tom Holland's 'surprising' reason for skipping red carpet walks with Zendaya

Tom Holland reveals skipping red carpet walks with Zendaya for this bombshell reason

Tom Holland doesn’t miss a chance to sing praises of the love of his life Zendaya as he reflects on her ‘big’ red carpet moments.

During an exclusive interview with Men’s Health, the Spider-Man actor, who is believed to have been officially dating his co-star since 2021, shared why he doesn’t prefer to walk the red carpet with her at film premieres.

The 28-year-old actor told the outlet, “It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

The lovebirds are more than happy to walk hand-in-hand when it’s a film they have shot together, like Marvel’s Spider-Man.

But when the film is about Zendaya, Tom is adamant about letting her take the lead and bask in her own success of Challengers and Dune.

On professional front, the former Disney star and Holland both have starred in three Spider-Man instalments together, with the franchise earning more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Although Holland stays true to not discussing anything about his personal life with Zendaya, the actor offered an insight into his career after expanding his family.

He said at the time, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

The two are currently gearing up for Nolan’s The Odyssey by Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and more.