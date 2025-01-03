Lily-Rose Depp ‘traumatised’ after watching Johnny Depp’s THIS movie

Johnny Depp's daughter reveals which movie of her father left her 'traumatised'

Lily-Rose Depp has recently confessed she was “traumatised” from watching her father Johnny Depp’s movie as a child.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, The Idol actress revealed she was “deeply affected when Johnny starred as Edward Scissorhands in Tim Burton’s movie.

“Movies are supposed to make you feel something,” said the 25-year-old.

Lily-Rose stated, “I was traumatised by it (Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset.”

“We are very different actors, but of course you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in,” added the Tusk actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress and model opened up about the downside of acting.

“People are interested in things that they shouldn't necessarily be interested in,” she remarked.

Lily-Rose continued, “And the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character.”

“In order to do that, it's important to protect a sense of anonymity. They're not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters,” explained The King actress.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose also shared her experience filming the Dracula movie.

“It’s not just scary, it’s gross, it’s revolting. It’s palpably effective. It’s the most technical set I’ve ever been on. It was almost like going to film school,” said the actress and model.

Lily-Rose told the outlet, “I’m interested in the darker underbelly of things. As an actor, you hope that your role will be as meaty as can be, so you have as much to dive into as possible.”