Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' changed her 'eyebrows forever'

Ariana Grande is making a hilarious confession about her ‘eyebrows’ as she reflects on her Glinda transformation for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked.
The multi-hyphenate star, who portrays the groundbreaking role of Glinda in the musical adaptation, opened up to Variety about her character development as part of a cover story.
She told the outlet, “Glinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.
“And, you know, I’m still looking for my eyebrows," she joked. “I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.”
Grande has been candid about the impact of Glinda’s style on her actual personality. The 31-year-old previously took to her Instagram to share the process of getting 'Glinda-fied' for the highly-acclaimed film.
Detailing her experience, the Seven Rings hitmaker said of her character, "Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love.”
For the unversed, Wicked has reached new heights since its release on November 22, 2024, making a whopping $164 million at the box office.
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall spent New Year's Day with their children before leaving the UK
Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit still stands strong
Meghan Markle has set social media abuzz with the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle’s new series drops January 15
King Charles, Princess Kate take a sign of relief as Prince William takes on a key role for royal family
David Schwimmer opens up about 'frightening' accident on 'Friends' set