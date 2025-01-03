Ariana Grande reveals how 'Wicked' changed her 'eyebrows forever'

Ariana Grande makes hilarious confession about her eyebrows

Ariana Grande is making a hilarious confession about her ‘eyebrows’ as she reflects on her Glinda transformation for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked.

The multi-hyphenate star, who portrays the groundbreaking role of Glinda in the musical adaptation, opened up to Variety about her character development as part of a cover story.

She told the outlet, “Glinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.

“And, you know, I’m still looking for my eyebrows," she joked. “I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.”

Grande has been candid about the impact of Glinda’s style on her actual personality. The 31-year-old previously took to her Instagram to share the process of getting 'Glinda-fied' for the highly-acclaimed film.

Detailing her experience, the Seven Rings hitmaker said of her character, "Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love.”

For the unversed, Wicked has reached new heights since its release on November 22, 2024, making a whopping $164 million at the box office.