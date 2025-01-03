Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Meghan Markle's surprise return

Prince William and Princess Kate set strict 'social media rules' as their alleged rival Meghan Markle marked a surprise return to social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been trying to "shield" their loved ones from the harm of the online world.

According to Life & Style magazine, the future King and Queen would "love to be able to totally protect" their innocent children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from social media.

"...But the older they get, the harder that is. So instead, they’ve decided on a lot of rules," the source shared.

An insider revealed that the royal kids "aren’t allowed to have their own accounts."

George, Charlotte and Louis shared "family accounts" to only view their age-appropriate content.

The source revealed that the kids are "totally banned from posting and only follow accounts that have been approved by mom and dad."

William and Catherine allow their little ones to use social media for “30 minutes a day" after they have "done all their homework and chores."

The Prince and Princess of Wales encourage their children to play outside and invest time in reading.

"William and Kate know they can’t protect them forever but they’re very keen to teach them healthy habits and keep them safe for as long as they can," the report stated.

Notably, these comments came amid Meghan's comeback on Instagram with a major announcement about her much-awaited Netflix show.