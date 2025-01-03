Meghan Markle gives new tension to Kate Middleton with huge milestone

Meghan Markle achieved a major milestone within hours of her surprising return to Instagram, seemingly causing new tension among the entire royal family, including Princess Kate.

The Duchess of Sussex hit 1 million followers on her Instagram account title, Meghan, on January 2.

The former Suits star marked her social media comeback on New Year's Day with a video of her enjoying the beachside.

She wrote '2025' with her hands on the sand and her better half Prince Harry was filming the Duchess' special moment.

The second video which Meghan released on her page was the exclusive trailer of her upcoming Netflix cooking show, titled, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess wrote below the video, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

She added, "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

It is important to mention that the official Instagram account of Prince William and Princess Kate has currently 16.8 million followers.

However, it has been said that Meghan's growing fan following will give tough competition to the Waleses.