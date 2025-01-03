Madonna shares cryptic post after New Year celebrations, ‘been to hell and back’

Madonna on New Year

Madonna has been to “hell and back” as she celebrated a “wonderful” new year.

The Queen of Pop, 65, showcased her youthful complexion in a series of Instagram photos while sharing an emotional reflection on her journey as a mother and artist.

The Material Girl singer, who spent New Year's Eve surrounded by her children, described her life as "equal parts joy and suffering."

“I have been to hell and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!” Madonna began her post, referencing a phrase she encountered at a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo. “She took the words right out of my mouth.”

The pop icon continued, “To be a Mother and an Artist—Equal parts, joy, and suffering. I can’t imagine living any other life. Here’s to more Love, to happy children, to magical thinking, to good health and eternal blessings.”

In her heartfelt toast to 2025, she added, “I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave, in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves.”

The photos capture a glamorous Madonna ringing in the new year with her family. In one shot, she posed with her daughter Lourdes, 28, who donned a chic blazer and fishnet tights, while Madonna stunned in a black satin mini dress and matching hat.

Another image featured the Like a Virgin singer alongside her 12-year-old adopted twins, Stella and Estere. She also shared a tender moment with her 19-year-old son David Banda, who wrapped his arms around her as they stood together in front of a bar.

Madonna's celebrations also included dancing with her 24-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, whom she shares with filmmaker Guy Ritchie, as well as a sweet photo with her 18-year-old adopted daughter Mercy.

The star's glamorous photos and reflective message resonate as a celebration of resilience and love, setting an inspirational tone for the year ahead.