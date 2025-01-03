Josh Hall snaps at Christina Haack in new ‘The Flip Off’ clip

Josh Hall and Christina Haack on ‘The Flip Off’ series

Josh Hall couldn’t keep his cool.

A newly released clip from the series premiere of The Flip Off offers a glimpse into what may have been Haack and Hall’s breaking point, just months before their July 2024 split.

The scene, captured during a car ride, portrays a tense exchange between the exes, culminating in Josh berating Christina for her perceived lack of enthusiasm in their conversation.

“This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!” Josh declares while driving, glancing over at Christina, who remains silent.

Frustrated by her lack of response, he presses on.

“You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me,” he says. “Remember you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is.”

When Christina still doesn’t engage, Josh snaps, “You’re rude.”

Though Christina eventually replies, her voice is shaky. “I don’t over talk,” she says, attempting to defend herself.

Josh escalates the tension further. “Yeah, the s—t you say and I’m just like, 'I wish you’d shut up already,’” he adds, causing Christina to sigh audibly.

“My wife’s pissing me off already,” he concludes, before Christina puts an end to the conversation with a simple, “Are we there yet?”

This two-hour premiere, set to air on Jan. 29, sheds light on the strained dynamic between the pair, echoing some of the allegations Christina has made about her ex following their split.