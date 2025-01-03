Tom Holland reveals lawyer’s advice that ’helped’ actor quit ‘drinking’

Tom Holland on quitting 'drinking' habit

Tom Holland got candid on his “drinking” habit and how the actor got out of it.

The actor is marking three years of sobriety and reflecting on the life-changing decision that helped him gain clarity and control.

In a candid interview with Men's Health for their January/February issue, the 29-year-old actor shared the journey that led him to give up alcohol for good.

“My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far,” Holland admitted.

The turning point came when his lawyer offered him a piece of advice that resonated deeply, “You’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink. That piece of advice really rang true to me,” he said.

Holland’s journey began in January 2022 when he decided to participate in Dry January, a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol. Initially planning to return to drinking afterward, Holland instead recognized how dependent he had become.

“Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let’s get drunk and have a good time. I didn’t have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day,” the Spider-Man star revealed.

One moment, in particular, stood out to Holland as a wake-up call. He recalled asking his younger brother to drive them home from a party because he felt he needed alcohol to enjoy the event. “It’s really helpful when the people closest to you start going, ‘Are you sure?’” he noted.

Now, three years later, Holland’s decision to quit drinking has brought a positive shift in his personal and professional life. His story serves as an inspiring example of how self-awareness and support can lead to transformative change.