Justin Bieber thirsts over wife Hailey's sultry NYE snap, makes sweet pledge

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber back in August 2024

Justin Bieber kicked off the new year by showering his wife Hailey with love and a heartfelt promise.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August, gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations — and Justin couldn’t help but gush over Hailey’s New Year’s Eve look.

In an Instagram Story, the pop star shared a photo of Hailey rocking a pink bikini, a cheetah-print fur coat, and a sparkling "Happy New Year" headband. She accessorised with her signature jewel-encrusted "B" pendant and initials “JBB” in honor of their son.

“Um. Goin anywhere with u bb,” Justin, 30, captioned the sultry snap, making it clear he’s as smitten as ever.

Hailey later posted her own carousel of the evening’s festivities, which included martinis, caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers, and cozy moments with Justin.

“Wake up, it’s 2025!” she wrote, marking the couple’s start to an exciting new chapter.

The New Year comes after an emotional 2024 for the Biebers, highlighted by the arrival of baby Jack Blues. Hailey reflected on the milestone with a throwback pregnancy photo, captioned simply with “Thank you 2024” and an angel emoji.

Justin, for his part, announced their son’s birth with pride in August, writing, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Now, as they embrace parenthood, it seems Justin’s New Year’s pledge to Hailey is clear: wherever life takes them, they’ll be in it together.