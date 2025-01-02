Millie Bobby Brown claps back at trolls over 'mature' look

Millie Bobby Brown, American actress who rose to fame at such young age, recently met with massive criticism from trollers who didn't hesitate to quip at her 'older' appearance.

The Stranger Things star seemingly proved that she cannot have any of this drama as she stepped out from her comfort zone to call out all those troublers, who pointed out her look.

This week, Millie shared a fresh selfie on her Instagram account, flaunting her hair in relaxed surfer waves and rocking gorgeous summer dress.

As soon as the photo went on her page, the 20-year-old star was bombarded with comments from people saying that she looked older than her age.

One user wrote, "You're pretty and your natural features look good, don't fix what's not broken."

"Sorry but WTF is this? Like, why? Just why? So much fillers and Botox," accused by someone else.

Another user couldn't hold at all while commenting, "She went from looking like 13 years old to looking 45."

Taking to her Instagram story to reply, she wrote, "Women grow!! Not sorry about it."

According to insiders, Millie Bobby Brown is right now spending her time with husband Jake Bongiovi, whom she married in May in an intimate ceremony.

"Millie is very happy with Jake. She loves celebrating Thanksgiving with Jake and his family," source revealed.