Tom Holland plans to trade blockbusters for dad life with Zendaya by his side

Tom Holland and his longtime partner Zendaya have been open about their desire for a family someday. And for Holland, he already has a clear vision of the kind of dad he wants to be.

The Spider-Man star revealed to Men’s Health in an interview published January 12 that when the time comes, he plans to leave Hollywood behind.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. [It’ll just be] golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” Holland, 28, declared.

It’s clear Holland is already gearing up for the role of doting dad. During a recent family getaway, he tried to impress Zendaya and his young cousin with a backflip — a skill he hadn’t attempted in years.

“I went outside, and I was getting ready, thinking, I can do this. I’ve done this thousands of times,” he said. But Zendaya, ever the realist, asked if he was sure.

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach. For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”

For now, the couple is focused on their life together with their two dogs, Noon and Daphne. While they keep much of their relationship private, Holland’s playful energy and vision for fatherhood hint at an exciting future for the pair.