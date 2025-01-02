Kylie Kelce opens up about painful but necessary choice in 2025

Kylie Kelce will have to make one significant transition ahead of baby No. 4

Kylie Kelce, who’s currently pregnant with baby No. 4, revealed that she needs to make an important decision this year ahead of her baby’s arrival.

The 32-year-old hockey coach shared that her family will be transitioning from a car to a minivan this year, on the episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, on Thursday, January 2nd.

Revealing one of Jason Kelce and her ‘ins’ this year, she said, "Number one, as much as it pains me to say, minivans."

The podcast host added, "I said what I said. And for the people, my friends, who are hearing this, I don't need a wellness check, although I have told you before that that is what it would take if I ever said I was getting a minivan."

Kylie admitted that although she is not a fan of van life, she is aware that her growing family won’t be able to adjust in a car with all their car seats.

"Here's the problem. I'm about to have four car seats, four, in one car, and we're gonna do a little three-year commitment, guys. We're gonna do three years," said the mom of three.

"We're gonna grind it out, and then we're gonna pretend it never happened. Kay?"

"And for those of you who are minivan lovers, like my husband, and think that I'm gonna get a minivan, and then I'm gonna stick with the minivan. Well, we'll just have to wait and see," she laughed.

Kylie and Jason announced their fourth pregnancy in on November 22nd, via Instagram.