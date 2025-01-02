Taylor Swift marks one year of friendship with Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman and Taylor Swift became bffs in 2024

Kansas City Cheifs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had many highlights in his year 2024, one of them being his friendship with Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old NFL star took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 31st, and shared a carousel featuring his most cherished moments of the year.

The throwback photo series included a picture of him and the pop superstar at her Eras Tour themed party earlier this month.

The celebratory party, planned by the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s beau and Hardman’s teammate, Travis Kelce, took place on December 18th, after she wrapped up her record-breaking tour on December 8th and marked 35th birthday on December 13th.

Hardman’s post also shared snaps with Katy Perry and Floyd Mayweather, his game-winning touchdown catch in February’s Super Bowl, and his June engagement to fiancée Chariah Gordon.

Since the 14-time-Grammy winner started dating the tight end, back in 2023, Gordon and her have developed a close friendship.

They were first seen together in a picture on Gordon’s Instagram back in October 2023, with Kelce and Hardman all huddled together.

In November 2024, Gordon made appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis and gushed about the Love Story songstress, writing, “Go sister!!!!!” on her Instagram Story with a video of Swift performing on stage.