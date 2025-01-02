Mark Wahlberg 'Flight Risk' trailer releases, fans have so many 'questions'

Mark Wahlberg goes bald for 'Flight Risk'

Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming film Flight Risk trailer has just dropped leaving fans in awe.

The all-new film revolves around a government witness, who is being escorted by an FBI agent in a private plane, flown by Mark.

Tensions begin to rise among the trio as not everybody on the flight is who they appear to be.

Earlier today, the Ted actor shared the official trailer with a caption: “One way in. No way out. #FlightRiskMovie – Only in theaters January 2024.”

After watching the trailer, fans poured in their reactions as they have been left stunned to see Wahlberg going bald for the role.

One of the social media users wrote: “I was not expecting to see Marky Mark with this hairstyle. That caught me off guard.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Mark Wahlberg with the receding hairline in a movie about a plane, lol.”

One surprised fan reacted, saying: “I have so many questions?”

“Mark Wahlberg took the hat off and didn’t recognize him for a second”, penned another user.

Directed by Mel Gibson, Flight Risk is an adventure thriller starring Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace alongside the 53-year-old star.