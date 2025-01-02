Isla Fisher embraces gratitude as she moves forward after divorce

Isla Fisher, Australian actress who is best known for her stunning acting skills, is turning the page with a heart full of gratitude after her recent painful divorce.

The 48-year-old star took a moment to share her feelings with fans, expressing how thankful she is now for the lessons the support she's received.

Isha, known for her famous roles in Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic, finalised her divorce in 2024 with Sacha Baron Cohen, a comedy star.

However, the actress has now shared a heartwarming note on her social media, expressing her thanks to her friends and family.

The Now You See Me actress wrote, "I’m ending 2024 with gratitude. For my family and old friends who have supported and loved me, to the new friends who have opened their hearts and homes to me and my children and to those who keep shooting me texts to check in. I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025."

The former couple called it quits last year, with each breaking the news on their own Instagram accounts as they put the final nail in the coffin of their marriage.

While sharing the news of their split, they wrote: "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," they continued.