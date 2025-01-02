Nicole Scherzinger, Thom Evans jump into New Year with bold moves

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans practice new fitness goals in 2025

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans sweated out all the festive energy after New Year’s Eve with an intense workout.

The duo hit the gym on Wednesday, January 1st, mere hours after celebrating the arrival of 2024 with friends at an upscale Manhattan restaurant.

Nicole and Thom, who met on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, got together with pianist Chloe Flower and entrepreneur Mike Sepso at the Michelin-star COTE Korean Steakhouse.

The fun bash was later jointed by the Sunset Boulevard actress Patti LuPone, who Nicole substituted in a recent Broadway revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Arriving at the gym first thing at the morning, Nicole and Thom appeared to be buzzing with energy as they made their way through an exhausting workout routine.

Nicole recently starred as the old film star Norma Desmond in Lloyd Webber's reimagined musical, which has earned raving reviews and has been attended by a large number of A-listers.

The musical is based on director Billy Wilder's classic 1950 film of the same name and first opened on London's West End in 1993 starring Patti Lupone as Norma Desmond, with Glenn Close starring in the Broadway run in 1994.