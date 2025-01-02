Rihanna claps back at troll insulting her forehead over album delay

Rihanna was spotted in New York City with A$AP Rocky just in time for New Years.

Rihanna has fired back at fan’s rude demand for a new album.

The 36-year-old singer is often flooded with requests for a new album and has sharply clapped back at a fan who wrote, "We want an album forehead," on her Instagram.

She responded to the fan’s harsh comment, stating, "Listen Lorenzo! You ain't cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f***!"

Her iconic response sent her admirers into a major frenzy over on X, formerly known as Twitter, as one said, "Love her forever."

"I love her sense of humor," another wrote.

Some followers jokingly begged the popstar to roast them too, writing, "I want her to roast me."

In a recent Instagram post of the Barbadian singer welcoming 2025 with her friends, fans stormed her comment section asking for new music from their favourite artist.

Rihanna celebrated the New Year with her close friends.

"New year new music?" one commented.

"New album too please," another reiterated the request.

The Diamonds singer’s fiery response came after her celebration for the New Year with A$AP Rocky, standing by him and showing her support amid his firearms trial.

They were spotted in New York City on Tuesday night, marking the start of the year in style.