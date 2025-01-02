Timothee Chalamet’s sister Pauline reflects on giving birth in 2024

Timothee Chalamet’s elder sister Pauline Chalamet shared a throwback to the highlight of her year.
The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1st, and shared a series of pictures featuring her memorable moments from 2024.
One of the slides in the carousel featured the biggest change in her life, a pregnancy with her longtime partner Rhys Raiskin.
The Sex Lives of College Girls star marked the first social media acknowledgement of motherhood with a sweet picture of her baby bump, and a picture of her breastfeeding the child.
“Moments and books and moments 2024,” she wrote in the caption.
Among the heartwarming snaps, was also a cute photo featuring A Complete Unknown actor, where both the siblings were laughing in the camera.
This comes after Pauline’s baby news was first revealed back in October during a Paris Fashion Week moment that went viral.
At the Stella McCartney show, a candid video showed Pauline giving the update to the Barbie director Greta Gerwig.
“I just had a baby!” she exclaimed, when Gerwig responded, “No!”
“Yeah!” Chalamet said before wrapping an arm around her partner and adding, “We just had a baby. Three weeks ago.”
The new mom has yet to reveal the newborn’s gender, name, or exact birth date.
