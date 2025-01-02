'Coldplay' frontman shares '12-minute' exercise to deal with 'hard emotions'

Chris Martin admits following the same practice every morning

Chris Martin has proved that not all days are the same even for big celebrities and renowned personalities.

There are up and downs in moods and emotions and it is completely normal to feel that way.

In a recent interview, Martin discussed about mental health and even shed some wisdom for people suffering from it daily.

Coldplay vocalist shared a 12-minute practice, which according to him, is helpful for everyone dealing with negative thoughts.

The Fix You singer appeared in the recent episodes of Loose Women Talkathon, where he told the viewers a way to tone down hard emotions.

The 47-year-old stated: “This is a good mental health thing for real. If you take a piece of paper and a pen for 12 minutes every day and you write down everything that’s bothering you.”

“After 12 minutes, when you rip it up or throw it away or you burn it, it’s a very good way of working out what’s going on for you.”

According to Chris, this is an easier way to sort your feelings rather than texting someone angrily.

"It’s a miracle. Rather than texting someone angrily or, you know, being aggressive at work, it sort of gets out and then if there is something left even after those 12 minutes, you can gather yourself and say it calmly.”

The UK-based pop star admitted that he follows the same practice as it cleanses everything out.