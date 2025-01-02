Kanye West triggers drama with cryptic opinion on 'The Last of Us Part 2'

Kanye West, American rapper who is known for being vocal about his thoughts and speaking his mind, recently shared his take on The Last of Us Part 2, saying that there’s is no difference.

The 47-year-old fashion mogul raised a few eyebrows with his latest remark, sparking massive debate among his audience. While many fans love the game's emotional depth and storytelling, Kanye didn't hold back, calling out the flaws the game has.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer shared a picture and wrote: "Last of Us 2 on Survivor + mode got me spending all day on one board."

"By faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far. This is not a sponsored post," he added.

The music producer's comment quickly caught the attention of both fans and critics, with some agreeing and others disagreeing.

The Last of Us Part II became one of the 2020s hits, following the massive success with of the first game released by Naughty Dog in 2013.

