Lily-Rose Depp breaks silence on protecting 'privacy' amid rising fame

Lily-Rose Depp on privacy amid fame

Lily-Rose Depp wants what’s rightfully hers, “privacy.”

The actress opened up about the complexities of living in the public eye while maintaining her sense of self.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph published on December 29, the 25-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming horror remake Nosferatu, shared her thoughts on balancing fame and privacy.

“Every job comes with a set of circumstances and this [fame] is kind of one of them,” Depp explained.

“The importance to me has been to maintain a sense of, like, privacy and grounded-ness and to protect [what] really belongs to you.”

Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, first appeared on screen in the 2014 film Tusk. Her career has since taken off, with a standout role as a pop star in HBO’s 2023 series The Idol, where she starred alongside The Weeknd.

However, with her growing career, Depp has faced increasing scrutiny — something she acknowledges as part of the territory.

“People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in,” she noted.

For Depp, preserving her sense of anonymity is crucial to her craft as an actor.

“The job of an actor is to go into a character and, like, melt into it — and make the audience believe you are this character,” she said.

“In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity — they’re not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, ‘cause you want them to believe you as other characters.”