Kate Middleton takes on surprising new role amid King Charles major plan

Kate Middleton has reportedly be given a big task by King Charles III amid speculations about the monarch's abdication to Prince William.

The Princess of Wales has decided to reunite the royal family, according to a new report.

The future Queen is planning the biggest royal family reunion involving Prince Harry in the new year, according to a royal commentator.

The mother-of-three, who recently completed her chemotherapy treatment, will embark on a new royal “mission” in 2025 involving her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

It comes amid reports that Princess of Wales has learned “life’s too precious” after both she and King Charles faced cancer in 2024.

A source close to the royal family told Life & Style Magazine that Kate’s new mission is to end feud within the royal family. She has also decided to bring Prince Harry back into the family fold.

The insider claimed: “Kate wants the family to reconcile. With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen. Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home.”

“Kate doesn’t like waiting around for things to happen anymore. She’s learned life is too precious. She fears time is running out,” the source continues. “She’s already reached out to Harry, who was receptive. The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles.”

Some royal experts believe Princess Kate is the only person who can heal royal family feud

Katie Nicholl told The Sun’s Royal Exclusive that Kate Middleton is the only person who can heal the royal family feud between Harry and the royal family. She is in the unique position of peacemaker if she wishes to claim the role.

The expert went on to explain, “Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry. He’s said hurtful things about her, and he’s brought the children into the narrative. I think Prince William remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”

Nicholl continued, “Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early.”