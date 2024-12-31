David and Victoria Beckham give glimpse into their extravagant Christmas celebration

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated the festive holidays in style.

David and Victoria Beckham posted highlights from their lavish Miami Christmas celebration with their children on Sunday.

Former football legend and Spice Girls pop icon spent quality time with their four children before heading back to their normal life.

The happy couple looked relaxed as they kept it comfy with their casual outfit, and posed with their kids, 25-year-old Brooklyn, 22-year-old Romeo, 19-year-old Cruz, and 13-year-old Harper, in an Instagram carousel post.

"I love you," the English fashion designer wrote in the caption, while tagging her family’s personal social media accounts.

"Kisses from Miami," she added.

David and Victoria Beckham shared sweet family moments over the holidays.

The 49-year-old English footballer and 50-year-old fashion icon went above and beyond their first family Christmas at their luxurious £60 million Miami waterfront home.

On Boxing Day, the parents joined their eldest son and Nicola Peltz after the pair spent the festive day at her family’s £76 million home.

They posed with Romeo, Cruz and Harper, looking stylish in front of their grand Christmas tree.

David and Victoria Beckham spent quality time with their children.

David kept it classy in a sharp black suit which he paired with a grey open-collar shirt.

Meanwhile, Victoria turned heads in a pair of fishnet tights which she wore under a blazer dress and stilettos.

"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy," she captioned the post.