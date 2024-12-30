Peter Andre opens up about his mental health struggles after 'tough' year

Peter Andre talks mental health journey and anxiety.

Peter Andre has shared an update on his mental health, admitting that 2024 has been a mixed bag of highs and lows.

The pop star who welcomed his youngest daughter, Arabella, with wife Emily this year, has also faced some emotional challenges—thanks largely to his mother’s ongoing health struggles.

His mother, Thea, who lives in Australia, suffers from both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's, and the stress of her condition has taken a toll on Peter, causing him to experience anxiety he hasn’t felt in years.

"I’ve had some wonderful moments this year, but there have been tough times too," Peter told the Mirror.

"My mum’s health has definitely weighed on me more than I expected, and that’s why I’ve been more open about my mental health."

"I like to think of myself as a positive person, but truthfully, I have found parts of this year quite hard," he shared.

While planning a trip to visit his parents in Australia, Peter’s emotional journey took a deeper turn when he admitted in an earlier column for New! Magazine that seeing his parents age is one of the toughest aspects of growing older.